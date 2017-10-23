EUR/USD tumbles to lows, below mid-1.1700s

The EUR/USD pair ran through some fresh offers near the 1.1780 region and has now dropped to the lower end of daily trading range. The pair extended Friday’s rejection slide from 50-day SMA hurdle and traded with bearish bias for the second consecutive …
