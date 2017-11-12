EUR/USD upside struggles near 1.1660

Spot picks up pace on USD weakness. The pair ignores the upside in US yields. Focus on US U-mich index. The demand for the single currency remains well and sound at the end of the week and is now pushing EUR/USD to the critical resistance in the 1.1660/70 …
