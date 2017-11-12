EUR/USD stays below a descending trend line on the daily chart and remains in the downtrend from 1.2092. As long as the price is below the trend line, the bounce from 1.1554 could be treated as consolidation of the downtrend, and further decline towards …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Weekly Analysis – Sunday, November 12 - November 12, 2017
- US Dollar Bears Take The Upper Hand As Tax Reform Gets Complicated - November 11, 2017
- US tax uncertainty hammers dollar - November 10, 2017