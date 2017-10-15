EUR/USD failed to break below 1.1662 key support and stayed in a trading range between 1.1662 and 1.2092. The range trading could be expected to continue in a couple of weeks. As long as the price is above 1.1662 support, the price action in the range …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Closes Higher But With Caution Of Pullback - October 15, 2017
- EUR/USD Weekly Analysis – Sunday, October 15 - October 15, 2017
- EUR/USD analysis: political jitters to be center stage this week - October 15, 2017