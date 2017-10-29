EUR/USD broke below 1.1662 key support, indicating that the bullish movement from 1.0340 had completed at 1.2092 already. Further decline could be expected and next target would be at the resistance-turned-support trend line on the weekly chart now at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Weekly Analysis – Sunday, October 29 - October 29, 2017
- Euro To Dollar Rate Outlook – Is This Week’s EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Decline The Start Of Something Bigger? - October 29, 2017
- EUR/USD fails to climb above 100-hour SMA https://t.co/sTEfKBnljA #fx #forex #finance - October 28, 2017