Price behavior analysis, short to intermediate-term trade set-ups. EUR/USD spent last week testing the neckline of H&S pattern, rejected again on Friday post-NFPs Losses may not come in massive wave of selling, but weakness is anticipated Support and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Weekly Technical Analysis: Euro Sellers Taking a Stance - November 3, 2017
- EUR/USD looks to end week flat near 1.16 handle - November 3, 2017
- EUR/USD – Euro Steady Ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls, Wage Growth - November 3, 2017