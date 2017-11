EUR/USD: What Will It Take To Break 1.1575 Lower Or 1.880 Higher…And When? – Danske

Danske Bank FX Strategy Research discusses EUR/USD outlook in the near-term and long-term. “What will it take to break the 1.1575 level (27 Oct low)? A re-pricing of the short end of the US curve ahead of a Dec Fed hike. Likely ahead of year-end, in our …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)