Earlier today, EUR/USD increased sharply, increasing to the resistance area created by two important resistances. Will they stop currency bulls and trigger one more move to the downside in the following days? The overall situation in the long- and medium …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD – Will Resistances Stop Currency Bulls? - November 14, 2017
- EUR/USD rises further and hits fresh 2-week highs above 1.1800 - November 14, 2017
- EUR/USD analysis: bullish breakout ahead of US CPI data - November 14, 2017