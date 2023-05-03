EUR/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high, extends previous day’s recovery. Mixed Eurozone inflation, doubts over Fed and ECB’s role in banking fallouts challenge Euro pair buyers. US default …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Fed Preview: Three scenarios and their implications for EUR/USD and USD/JPY – TDS - May 3, 2023
- EUR/USD: Upside momentum looks mitigated – UOB - May 3, 2023
- US: Fed poised to hike, but will it be the last? - May 3, 2023