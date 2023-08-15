Finance Minister Suzuki sounded more like a record on repeat with comments around FX intervention this morning. The comments came on the back of a 3rd straight quarter of expansion.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Finance Minister Suzuki Sticks to Script as EUR/JPY, USD/JPY Advance - August 15, 2023
- EPA proposes USD 1 million in penalties for American Seafoods - August 15, 2023
- EUR/USD: Euro remains on defensive mode - August 15, 2023