On February 14, the Ministry of Finance placed war bonds worth UAH 7.5 billion, USD 51 million, and EUR 51 million. This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Finance, the Ukrainian News …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Finance Ministry places war bonds worth UAH 7.5 billion, USD 51 million and EUR 51 million - February 15, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro closes in on key support - February 15, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Impulsive Moves Against EUR/USD As It Drop - February 15, 2023