In 2022, the Ministry of Finance attracted UAH 164.4 billion, USD 2,089 million, and EUR 984 million to the state budget through the placement of domestic state loan bonds. This is evidenced by NBU …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Finance Ministry sells government bonds for UAH 164.4 billion, USD 2.1 billion, and EUR 984 million In 2022 - January 17, 2023
- The EUR/USD backdrop remains supportive – ING - January 17, 2023
- EUR/USD Outlook: Further upside beyond 1.0900 mark remains on the cards - January 17, 2023