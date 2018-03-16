The focus for risk isn’t the U.S. dollar (USD/JPY) (though JPY grabs the headlines) but euro/Japanese yen (EUR/JPY), which is lower as the squeeze into 1Q end builds. Risk for 200-week break worth considering today at 129.53, writes Bob Savage …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: yeah, the Fed will hike. So what? - March 16, 2018
- Focus for Risk Today is Euro/Japanese Yen, not the US Dollar - March 16, 2018
- EUR/USD: Something old, something new and…something blue - March 16, 2018