Foreign exchange analysts at SEB forecast an optimistic outlook for the Swedish krona (SEK), closely linked to the Euro to Dollar exchange rate (EUR/USD) trajectory, indicating that Sweden’s currency …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Foreign Exchange: Swedish Krona Weakness, US Dollar Strength To Fade Late 2023 Say SEB - August 30, 2023
- Euro’s Downside Cushioned Ahead of Euro Area CPI, US PCE: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Action - August 30, 2023
- EUR/USD: Downside pressure looks mitigated – UOB - August 30, 2023