USTs saw a bull steepening and the USD slipped. Majors FX Highlights EUR/USD holding on to the gains from a weaker dollar as the FOMC “dots” plot see members’ vote in favour of an expected 3 rate hikes this year, nearing Wednesday high at 1.2350.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Forex – Chart USD/THB Update: Corrective upmove faltered - March 25, 2018
- EUR/USD Rate Forecast: March Range at Risk as Bearish Momentum Abates - March 25, 2018
- EUR/USD analysis: At the upper end of the 4-week range - March 25, 2018