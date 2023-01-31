Cable took a sharp 0.4% fall to 1.235 throughout yesterday’s session in further confirmation that the pound’s strength against the dollar throughout …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Forex daily: Sterling runs out of steam against USD, EUR/GBP volatility persists - January 31, 2023
- EUR/USD now expected to navigate the 1.0800-1.0930 range – UOB - January 31, 2023
- EUR/USD: Pullback likely to find support in Elliott Wave correction [Video] - January 31, 2023