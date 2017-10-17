Forex Overview: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY

The euro has weakened against the US dollar during Asian trade. A consumer price index (CPI) will be announced today at 12:00 in the Eurozone, which is one of the primary indicators that central banks take into account when deciding on the direction of …
