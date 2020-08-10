Forex Today: Dollar holding onto NFP-related gains, Sino-American tensions, US stimulus in focus

The US dollar is holding onto Friday’s gains, triggered by upbeat Non-Farm Payrolls and escalating Sino-American tensions. The focus is on fiscal stimulus talks, which remain stuck despite …
