The greenback is gathering strength in the early hours of the European session on Monday as investors stay focused on the US Treasury bond yields in the absence of significant fundamental drivers and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Forex Today: Dollar starts new week on firm footing as US T-bond yields extend rally - October 18, 2021
- EUR/USD still seen visiting 1.1640 near term – UOB - October 18, 2021
- British Pound-to-Euro Forecast: Will 20-Month Best Hold For GBP/EUR Exchange Rate Buyers This Week? - October 18, 2021