USD/CAD closed the first four days of the week in negative territory and touched its lowest level in two weeks at 1.3490 early Friday. The pair was last seen trading modestly higher on the day …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Forex Today: US Dollar recovery loses steam ahead of August jobs report, PMI data - September 1, 2023
- EUR/SEK Price Analysis: Traders seem non-committed above 11.80 amid mixed technical setup - September 1, 2023
- EUR/USD nears 1.0800 as EU inflation lures ECB doves, US NFP eyed - August 31, 2023