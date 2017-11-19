Forex – Yen Gains In Asia Despite Trade data, EUR/USD In Focus On German Politics

Investing.com – The yen was quoted higher in Asia on Monday on some safe-have demand and shrugged off disappointing trade data with concerns in the background about German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ability to pull together a coalition government in Europe …
