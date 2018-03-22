ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: US dollar climbs ahead of Fed

US dollar leads, New Zealand dollar lags Gold down $6 to $1310 WTI crude up $1.34 to $63.40 US 10-year yields up 3 bps to 2.88% S&P 500 up 4 points to 2717 Yesterday the euro rallied, today it gave it all back. And more. EUR/USD formed a double top at 1 …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)