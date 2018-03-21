USD/JPY dropped a little further, to circa 105.60 while EUR, GBP and CHF all added a few more points against the USD. NZD/USD dropped away a little on the RBNZ decision (no change, but see bullets above for more) and then recovered back toward US time highs.
ForexLive Asia FX news: USD extends its losses in Asia a little
