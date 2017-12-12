ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: US politics wobbles the USD

As I post USD/JPY is just off its session lows (of circa 113.14) after early highs around 113.58. EUR/USD has added a few points, up to just above 1.1760 from cicra 1.1735 earlier. USD/CHF, too, a little softer while cable has added a few points.
