ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: USD lower (AUD lags)

USD/JPY hit lows circa 112.40 (currently around 112.52). EUR/USD gained to around 1.182 and is just under 1.1810 as I post. USD/CHF lower, and Cable higher. Notable laggards were the AUD/USD and NZD/USD. Really notable! AUD/USD gained to just shy of 0.7610 …
