Analysts at JP Morgan are bearish on USD/JPY and have put in a stop loss at 107.69 in their short trade on the currency pair. Subdued outflow of funds from Japan, USD-bearish envi …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD stays pressured below $1,950 - August 23, 2020
- Fundamental forces favor downside in USD/JPY – JP Morgan - August 23, 2020
- EUR/GBP Could Hit 0.9600, As Euro Comes Into Favor While Brexit Risks Remain - August 23, 2020