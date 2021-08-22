Emerging market currencies continue general decline USD/ZAR , GBP /ZAR & EUR /ZAR rise on dollar safety appeal Jackson Hole Symposium, US Core PCE data and SA unemployment data prop up the main risk …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Fundamental Forecast For the Week Ahead: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR, EUR/ZAR - August 22, 2021
- Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: More Tapering Hints at Jackson Hole - August 21, 2021
- EUR/USD Outlook Mired by Failure to Defend March Low - August 21, 2021