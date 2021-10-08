In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, EUR/USD could still grind lower to the 1.1500 region in the next weeks. Key Quotes. 24-hour view: “Our expectations for EUR to ‘drop …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Further downside on the cards for EUR/USD – UOB - October 8, 2021
- EUR/USD stays depressed near 1.1550 amid firmer yields, US NFP eyed - October 8, 2021
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Prints falling wedge near multi-day low as MACD teases bulls - October 7, 2021