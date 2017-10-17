FX levels to watch – EUR/USD, GPB/USD, AUD/USD

Sterling traders await the UK’s CPI figures this morning as they look for clues on rate hikes, while the Aussie is looking to rebound from overnight losses. Having faltered last week below $1.19, EUR/USD is under further pressure. Additional downside …
