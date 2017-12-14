Watching whether the latter reaction holds and extends, otherwise the USD may simply hang around in limbo rather than continuing to weaken. EUR – the euro rallying by default against a weaker USD – doubt we get anything from the ECB or Draghi press …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- FX Update: FOMC disappoints hawkish expectations, leaving USD limping - December 14, 2017
- Morocco auto industry sign deals worth USD 1.45 billion - December 14, 2017
- EUR/JPY: Here Is Why 132.60 Is Significant - December 14, 2017