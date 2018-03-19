FX Update: FOMC week pivotal for near-term USD outlook – #SaxoStrats

Another wildcard factor here is the dramatic ramping in the Libor-OIS spread, linked to offshore USD liquidity problems. EUR – as noted last week, the “convergence story” lacks any fundamental support as European Central Bank policy anticipation has …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Pound To Euro Exchange Rate Forecast: GBP Tipped To Rise “Particularly Vs EUR” Say Barclays - March 19, 2018
- Lloyds Interest Rate, Pound Sterling, Euro & US Dollar Exchange Rate Forecasts For 2018, 2019 And 2020 - March 19, 2018
- Yuan likely to follow broader market tone; USD/CNH to trade at premium to USD/CNY: Scotiabank - March 19, 2018