In the EUR/USD bottom at 0.9500’s and Vs DXY’s top at 114.00’s, current EUR/USD bottom is located at 1.0294 and DXY top at 107.80. Both DXY and EUR/USD trade within the context of 1.0294 to 1.0780 or …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- FX weekly: EUR/USD and 28 currency pair ranges - March 26, 2023
- EUR/USD Implied Volatility Drops to Multi-Year Lows - March 25, 2023
- EUR/USD edges lower, and tests 1.0750 support as a triple bottom stays in play - March 24, 2023