DXY’s vital levels at 102.95 and 103.29 held yet brought markets and prices directly to the brink. DXY’s 102.90 allowed EUR/USD to break 1.0866 and trade to 1.0886, AUD/USD broke 0.6977 to trade …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- FX Weekly: GDP, EUR/USD and Trade Levels - January 22, 2023
- EUR/USD bulls keep 1.0900 on radar amid hawkish ECB talks, US GDP eyed - January 22, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD grinds higher ahead of United States Gross Domestic Product - January 22, 2023