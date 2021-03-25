FxWirePro: EUR/CHF bounce short-lived, renewed coronavirus jitters keep bias lower

Trading View EUR/CHF was trading largely unchanged at 1.1050 at around 10:45 GMT, down from session highs at 1.1070. Earlier in the day, the Swiss National bank (SNB) kept interest rates unchanged …
