FxWirePro: EUR/USD bears back in action as upswings fizzle at 21-DMAs on gravestone doji – Trade one-touch calls and short hedges ahead of ECB

EURUSD’s both minor and major trends have been traveling through sloping channels (refer daily and monthly charts). The minor downtrend is back in the sloping channel after the occurrences of …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)