Euro defying gravity, but does it have the escape velocity to move higher – The retail sentiment is suggesting that it does and the pair is likely to move higher. Broad-Based weakness in the USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD flirting with daily lows near 1.1260 - June 7, 2019
- FxWirePro: EUR/USD likely to rise in short-term as retail sentiment flips - June 7, 2019
- EUR/USD: Stage looks set for a rally on dismal US NFP data - June 7, 2019