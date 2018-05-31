FxWirePro: EUR/USD recover sharply from 10 –month low on easing Italy’s political uncertainty, good to buy on dips

EUR/USD rebounded sharply yesterday almost 180 pips from the low of 1.15187. The pair hits 10 –month low of 1.1510 on Tuesday on rising Italy Political uncertainty. Italy’s bond yield jumped sharply after President Mattarella decision to reject the …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)