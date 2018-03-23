EUR/USD pared its loss made yesterday and shown a minor jump of 63 pips after US President Trump announced new tariffs targeting China. The pair jumped till 1.23486 and is currently trading around 1.23393. The pair has showing a good buying interest at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: EUR/USD recovers slightly trade war worries, good to buy on dips - March 23, 2018
- GBP to EUR Exchange Rate Tumbles from Highs but Sterling Gains Likely This Week - March 23, 2018
- EUR/USD clinches fresh tops near 1.2360 on US data - March 23, 2018