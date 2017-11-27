FxWirePro: EUR/USD trades higher on easing German political uncertainty, good to buy on dips

EUR/USD hits 6- week high on Friday after breaking major resistance at 1.18800 (Oct 12th 2017 high) on account of easing political uncertainty in Germany and positive economic data from Eurozone. Euro shines against all major pairs after SPD party ready …
