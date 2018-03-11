BoC and BoJ maintain status quo, FxWirePro upholds ‘Option Strips’ for CADJPY trading and hedging FxWirePro: EUR/KRW hits fresh 2-month low at … good to buy on dips FxWirePro: USD/CHF trades well above 55- day EMA, good to buy on dips
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: USD/TWD moves in stiff boundaries, bias remains neutral - March 11, 2018
- EUR/USD: bulls defending the 1.23 handle as market’s discount Fed hikes on soft wages - March 11, 2018
- EUR/USD analysis: eyes on inflation and trade war - March 11, 2018