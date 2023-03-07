In the G10 FX space, inflation data and central bank meetings will continue to dominate. Unless there is a sharp slowing in US activity and especially inflation data, expect the 22 March FOMC meeting …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- G10 FX Talking: Policy tightening delays the US dollar descent - March 6, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Eyes 1.0700 amid the risk-on mood - March 6, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Continues To Dance Around In The Same Rang - March 6, 2023