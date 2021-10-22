The Pound to Euro (GBP/EUR) exchange rate ticked lower this morning, as some mixed UK economic data prompted GBP investors to reassess their expectations for the next Bank of England (BoE) rate hike.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD regains traction and re-visits the 1.1640 area - October 22, 2021
- GBP/EUR Exchange Rate Subdued on Mixed UK Data - October 22, 2021
- EUR/GBP pares intraday gains post-Eurozone/UK PMIs, up little around 0.8435 area - October 22, 2021