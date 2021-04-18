After opening last week at the level of 1.1516, GBP/EUR briefly attempted to recover but this gain was short-lived. Ultimately, GBP/EUR instead spent the week trending below its opening levels, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- GBP/EUR Forecast: 1 16 For Pound To Euro Exchange Rate Buyers Next Week? - April 18, 2021
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY see brief dollar rebound - April 17, 2021
- Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Improves, What to Expect From ECB Meeting - April 17, 2021