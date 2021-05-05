There is likely to be further volatile Pound moves during Wednesday amid caution and positioning ahead of these key events. Expectations of BoE optimism have provided some net support for the Pound.
GBP/EUR Forecast: British Pound To Euro Posts Gains To 1.161, Sterling Targeting 1.17 Next?
