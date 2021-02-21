After opening last week at the level of 1.1430, GBP/EUR spent the week trending with an upside bias and advanced by over a cent. Even after disappointing UK data was published on Friday, GBP/EUR still …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Week Ahead Outlook Poor, EUR/GBP Tumbling - February 21, 2021
- GBP/EUR Forecast: Is 1.16 Achievable For Pound To Euro Exchange Rate As UK Reopening Roadmap Revealed? - February 21, 2021
- Technical Analysis of EUR/USD - February 20, 2021