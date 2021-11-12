GBP Forecast: GBP/USD Plummets to Fresh 2021 Lows, Consolidation Ahead

FX markets pay attention to blowout US CPI, causing USD to rip higher. However, major USD pairs appear overextended at current levels.
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
