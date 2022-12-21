Cable brought the Tuesday session to a net positive close at 1.218 but has shed around 35 pips this morning, bringing the pair to 1.215.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Forex Today: US Dollar selloff pauses ahead of mid-tier data releases - December 21, 2022
- GBP maintains a sideways trade with USD, Canada gears up for year-end inflation reading - December 21, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls and bears in a tug of war at critical area on H4 and daily charts - December 20, 2022