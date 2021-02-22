Based on the great news from the UK regarding the COVID vaccine progress, and better economic news from last week, the Pound seems to be the favourite long trade among hedge funds and we will see …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- GBP Still Climbing Against USD, EUR, CHF and JPY. Gold Under Pressure. - February 22, 2021
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Bullish Attempts Face Obstacles - February 22, 2021
- EUR/USD: Euro Under Pressure Ahead of IFO Business Sentiment Data - February 22, 2021