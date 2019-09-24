EUR/USD is looking south, having dived out of a bear flag on Monday. The flag breakdown has opened the doors to 1.0925. Key support could come into play if German IFO indices miss estimates, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Bearish Reversal Expected after HS Chart Pattern - September 24, 2019
- EUR/USD: Double bottom at 1.0925 exposed ahead of German IFO - September 24, 2019
- UK Politics and Stats Put the GBP, EUR and USD in the Spotlight - September 23, 2019