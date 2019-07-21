All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. EUR/USD capped by a critical Fibonacci resistance for two weeks in-a-row. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
GBP/USD benefits from Brexit positive headlines, political uncertainty caps the rally
All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. EUR/USD capped by a critical Fibonacci resistance for two weeks in-a-row. The …